South Africa

LISTEN | Key state witness in Meyiwa trial gives contradictory testimony

01 June 2022 - 18:12 By TIMESLIVE
Sgt Thabo Mosia in the North Gauteng High Court in the trial of five suspects accused of the 2014 murder of Senzo Meyiwa.
Sgt Thabo Mosia in the North Gauteng High Court in the trial of five suspects accused of the 2014 murder of Senzo Meyiwa.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The first state witness in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, Sgt Thabo Mosia, made contradictory statements during his testimony at the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.  

In April this year he testified that he didn’t suspect any tampering with evidence or contamination of the crime scene. However, under cross cross-examination by defence advocate Zandile Mshololo on Wednesday, Mosia said there was the possibility of interference from people on the crime scene such as other law officials. 

Mosia was the first forensics expert on the scene in October 2014 at the home of Meyiwa's then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, at her mother's house in Vosloorus.  

TimesLIVE

