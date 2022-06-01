LISTEN | Key state witness in Meyiwa trial gives contradictory testimony

The first state witness in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, Sgt Thabo Mosia, made contradictory statements during his testimony at the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

In April this year he testified that he didn’t suspect any tampering with evidence or contamination of the crime scene. However, under cross cross-examination by defence advocate Zandile Mshololo on Wednesday, Mosia said there was the possibility of interference from people on the crime scene such as other law officials.