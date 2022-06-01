×

South Africa

POLL | Have you been affected by the Comair cancellations?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
01 June 2022 - 13:18
Comair announced that Kulula.com and British Airways flights will not operate from Wednesday morning.
Image: Esa Alexander

Passengers have been left stranded and fuming after Comair, which runs Kulula and British Airways flights, grounded its aircraft from Wednesday.

The announcement was made late on Tuesday.

“Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from June 1 pending securing funding to resume operations. If your flight has been cancelled, please don’t travel to the airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience,” the airline said in a statement.

It explained the move was necessary while it works to secure funding.

“The company’s business rescue practitioners have advised the process to raise the necessary capital is in progress and there is reason to believe such funding may be secured. Once received, the airline will be able to recommence operations, but regrettably under these circumstances the practitioners have no choice but to voluntarily suspend all scheduled flights until the funding is confirmed.”

Social media platforms were flooded with angry customers venting their frustration about the delays.

One customer affected by the grounding, Lucky Jayden, said he was looking at taking out a loan to get family members back to Mpumalanga.

He told TimesLIVE he spent R3,932 on tickets to fly his family between Johannesburg and Cape Town for a ceremony .

“I literally do not have any cash because they were due to be here [Cape Town] for a ceremony. For a ceremony you spend. My budget is affected. I will probably have to take out a loan and I don’t know if I will get a refund,” he said.

Simon Brown spent about R4,000 to travel from Johannesburg to Durban later this month for a holiday with his wife.

“I am going to book on a different airline or drive. But with the high petrol price, driving is not cheap.”

