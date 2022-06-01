POLL | Have you been affected by the Comair cancellations?

Passengers have been left stranded and fuming after Comair, which runs Kulula and British Airways flights, grounded its aircraft from Wednesday.

The announcement was made late on Tuesday.

“Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from June 1 pending securing funding to resume operations. If your flight has been cancelled, please don’t travel to the airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience,” the airline said in a statement.

It explained the move was necessary while it works to secure funding.

“The company’s business rescue practitioners have advised the process to raise the necessary capital is in progress and there is reason to believe such funding may be secured. Once received, the airline will be able to recommence operations, but regrettably under these circumstances the practitioners have no choice but to voluntarily suspend all scheduled flights until the funding is confirmed.”

Social media platforms were flooded with angry customers venting their frustration about the delays.