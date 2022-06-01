Ramaphosa extends his condolences on death of AmaMpondo King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday conveyed his condolences to the royal family and nation of the AmaMpondo Kingdom after the death of King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau.
The King died on Tuesday night.
DispatchLIVE reported that the King's distraught mother said her 47-year-old son had been in hospital since March. He was admitted at St Augustine Hospital in Durban and died on his way to the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg for liver treatment.
“The president's thoughts are with the late king’s mother, Queen Zuziwe Victoria, sisters Princesses Nontsasa and Ziyanda, five children and the Mpondo royal family at large,” read a statement from the presidency.
It said Kumkani Tyelovuyo Sigcau was the first king to be recognised in this capacity during the term of Ramaphosa.
The two engaged on numerous occasions on service delivery and local development initiatives residing under the district development model (DDM).
“We reach out in mourning to the amaMpondo Kingdom at the passing of a distinguished leader who made an important contribution to uniting the royal family and the amaMpondo community, which are important constituents of our greater nationhood,” said Ramaphosa.
“While Kumkani Zanozuko was a proud and respected custodian of customs and traditions that were centuries old, he was equally passionate about the socioeconomic development of the kingdom and the greater Eastern Cape for centuries into the future.
“He was a fervent proponent of integrated development as facilitated by the DDMin the OR Tambo district municipality and he reached out to other kings in the province in his enthusiasm for the Eastern Seaboard Development Initiative.
“The outcomes of the recent Summit on Communal Land Administration and Tenure serve as a means for us to honour and realise Kumkani Zanozuko’s vision for the amaMpondo nation and for our country more broadly.”
Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha also conveyed his condolences to the family, saying he was shocked by the king's passing.
“I equally feel a personal loss as myself and his majesty became very close over the period, able to talk about anything. He was deeply committed to unite the Mpondo nation and the only fitting tribute we can give to the king is to support all efforts for a unified nation,” Nqatha said.
Funeral details are yet to be announced.
TimesLIVE
