Six times Comair made the news this year

Comair has been in the news for at least six incidents since the beginning of the year.

On Tuesday night the operator announced it would voluntarily ground its British Airways and Kulula.com flights due to a funding crunch.

The announcement came on the same day Kulula promoted an up to 30% off sale for flights from Tuesday till November 30.

CEO Glenn Orsmond was optimistic Comair’s financial woes would soon be resolved.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience this suspension will cause our customers. We did everything we could to avoid it. Comair, the business rescue practitioners and the lenders are working all out to get the funding in place so we can resume our normal flight schedule as soon as possible.”