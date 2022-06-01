Vehicle lands on its roof after plunging off flood-damaged road
Four people were trapped in a vehicle when it plunged off a flood-damaged road on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday night.
Medi Response said the driver was unfamiliar with the recent floods which washed away parts of the M4 in Desainager.
“Medi Response paramedics responded to the M4 near Desainager after reports of an accident. On arrival it was established a vehicle, driven by a person not familiar with recent events in the area, was travelling on the road and plunged down a hole where the M4 has been washed away,” it said.
The Community Emergency Response Team was quick to arrive and managed to free four people from the vehicle, which had landed on its roof.
“Medi Response and Lenmed eThekwini hospital paramedics worked to stabilise the injured. Two people sustained critical injuries and two were moderately injured. The injured were transported to nearby medical facilities.”
TimesLIVE
