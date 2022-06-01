×

WATCH LIVE | Murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa continues

01 June 2022 - 10:13 By TimesLIVE

The trial of slain Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday. 

A defence lawyer in the murder trial, alleging contamination of the crime scene, said on Tuesday he intends to bring a witness who will testify that the footballer died at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo before being driven to hospital.

“The witness will further testify that when the deceased was taken to hospital, he was taken in his car driven by Kelly Khumalo,” said advocate Malesela Teffo.

Meyiwa was shot dead at a Vosloorus property in October 2014.

TimesLIVE

