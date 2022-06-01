Why must I pay for services if floods destroyed my home? eThekwini municipality explains utility bills

The eThekwini municipality has issued a water billing explainer after the floods, spelling out how and why residents will be billed.

This comes after outrage from many who questioned why they were being billed when they had no water and electricity for weeks after the floods in April and May.

“If your meter wasn’t read, then estimations are done,” said the municipality.

“Should you experience charges for water and electricity while you did not consume such services, forward your query to the city’s water and electricity departments.”

Residents should forward their meter readings so they could be charged accordingly.

“On receipt of the meter reading, adjustments will be made.”

How often is my water and electricity meter read?

Billing cycles are a period or number of days from the last day you were billed to the next billing date, said the municipality.

“Water meters should be read monthly and electricity meters should be read every three months.”