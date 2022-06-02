Cellphone evidence could link at least one of Hillary Gardee's killers to her

He used his affidavit, which was read out by his lawyer, Sifiso Silindza, to map out his whereabouts from the time Gardee was kidnapped until the day of his arrest.

Mkhatshwa said between the day Gardee disappeared and the day her body was found, he had been attending church, comforting a bereaved family, buying two car batteries, fitting clothes for his upcoming wedding with his children and bride-to-be, preparing his yard with his gardener for the wedding ceremony, shopping for cooldrinks and food, and arranging with a vet a permit for the slaughter of a cow for the lebola ceremony.

“At the time the deceased disappeared, 5.30pm on 29 April, I was with my gardener.

“On the day that she was reportedly killed I was leading a church service, offering comfort to bereaved friends, fitting our wedding clothes, collecting my fiancée from a hair salon.

“On the day the state alleges I was involved in the murder I was in church and then went to a Portuguese festival with my children until 7pm,” Mkhatshwa said in his affidavit.

Taking to the stand, Mkhatshwa, who reiterated the claims made in his affidavit, said he had exceptional circumstances for being granted bail which included that the overcrowded and unsanitary conditions of prison were not good for his chronic respiratory illness.

“With the pandemic still around I am extremely vulnerable.”

He claimed he was innocent of all charges and that he had had no motive to kill Gardee.

“I never knew her or her family. I had no dealings, business or otherwise, with her or her family. I have never met them. I was never in Mbombela the day she disappeared or at the time she was murdered.

“I never crossed the Nkomazi toll gate [on the N4 east of Mbombela]. I was around my home and in Malelane [east of Mbombela] the whole time the crime was committed.