×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Discovery Vitality to refund clients for suspended Kulula and BA flights

02 June 2022 - 10:20
Comair's Kulula and BA flights were grounded on the same day it held a one-day 30% off sale for Kulula flights. File image.
Comair's Kulula and BA flights were grounded on the same day it held a one-day 30% off sale for Kulula flights. File image.
Image: Supplied

Discovery Vitality has announced it will refund its clients who have booked flights on Kulula and British Airways.

Comair grounded its British Airways and Kulula.com flights on Wednesday while the airline operator seeks funding.

In a communique to clients, Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender said: “While Comair has credit and refund processes in place, we are aware that these may be lengthy.

“However, in order to assist our clients, for Vitality members with a Discovery Bank account who have a discounted flight booked to depart between June 1 and 7, Discovery Bank will automatically refund the amount they spent on that flight into their Discovery Bank account by the end of business today.

“Discovery Bank will extend this refund solution to all Comair flights cancelled due to this issue as the expected duration of the suspension becomes clearer.

Staring at a loan to cover extra travel costs: Kulula customers left in cold as Comair grounds flights

One of the frustrated customers affected by Comair grounding its local British Airways and Kulula.com flights doesn’t know how he will remedy the ...
News
1 day ago

“While Comair’s own internal refund and credit processes still apply for all other affected members, we are working on alternative booking and refund solutions,” he said.

A Discovery Bank account is a prerequisite for the refund to be made. Affected Vitality members who are not Discovery Bank clients can open a Discovery Bank account (including a savings account) before June 30 to facilitate the refund.

“The funds will be deposited into your Discovery Bank transaction account. If you do not have one, it will be deposited into your Discovery Bank credit card account, or else your Discovery Bank savings account.”

Govender said on Twitter he was sorry “people are having to deal with this in the context of Comair’s sudden flights suspension”.

“To try to help alleviate the stress and disruption, Vitality has worked with Discovery Bank to assist members to have access to funds to make alternative arrangements.”

He hoped the support would alleviate the situation for stressed travellers.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sisulu worried Comair's grounding will negatively affect tourism

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has bemoaned Comair's latest crisis that led to the voluntarily suspension of its British Airways and Kulula flights.
News
5 hours ago

Comair’s Kulula and BA planes grounded at short notice after a sale day. Now what?

Flight suspension announcement on same day as 30% off Kulula ticket price sale
News
23 hours ago

Six times Comair made the news this year

It's been a turbulent time for Comair, which has been in the news for at least six incidents since the beginning of the year.
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  2. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa
  3. Johannesburg man begs SAA to take his R5K — for two months! Consumer Live
  4. Senzo Meyiwa’s killer and the gun that killed him were in the house, says ... South Africa
  5. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux