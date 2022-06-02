×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'I was at church & preparing for my wedding' when Hillary Gardee was killed, says murder suspect

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
02 June 2022 - 13:20
Sipho Mkhatshwa says he was nowhere near Hillary Gardee when she was kidnapped and murdered. He is applying to be released on bail.
Sipho Mkhatshwa says he was nowhere near Hillary Gardee when she was kidnapped and murdered. He is applying to be released on bail.
Image: Graeme Hosken/TimesLIVE

A suspect in the Hillary Gardee murder trial launched his bail application at the Mbombela magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Thursday, saying he was nowhere near the IT graduate at the time of her abduction and killing.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, dressed in a grey and black tracksuit top and jeans, sat quietly as his affidavit was read out by his advocate Sifiso Silindza.

Mkhatshwa, in his affidavit, declared he is a father of five children and an elder in the Roman Catholic Church in the Malelane district.

He mapped out his whereabouts at the time Gardee was kidnapped on April 29 until when her body was found on a gravel road alongside a pine plantation on May 3.

According to Mkhatshwa, he spent the five days when the state alleges he kidnapped and killed Gardee attending church, comforting a bereaved family, buying two car batteries, fitting clothes for his upcoming wedding with his children and bride-to-be, preparing his yard with his gardener for the wedding, shopping for cooldrinks and food and arranging with a vet a permit for the slaughter of a cow for a lebola ceremony.

Sipho Mkhatshwa set to bring bail bid in Hillary Gardee murder trial

EFF supporters gathered at the Mbombela magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Thursday for the bail hearing of Hillary Gardee murder accused Sipho ...
News
5 hours ago

“At the time the deceased disappeared — 5.30pm on April 29 — I was with my gardener.

“On the day she was killed I was leading a church service, offering comfort to bereaved friends, fitting our wedding clothes, collecting my fiancée from a hair salon.

“On the day the state alleges I was involved in the murder, I was in church and then went to a Portuguese festival until 7pm.

“I am innocent of all charges. Instead the police tortured me into confessing to the crimes and implicating my co-accused,” he said.

Proceedings have been briefly adjourned.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

We were tortured due to pressure to solve the case, say Gardee suspects

In statements to Ipid, three men accused of the killing say their interrogators told them police minister Bheki Cele wanted answers
News
4 days ago

Conspiracy to murder Hillary Gardee was ‘hatched months before death’ — charge sheet

The plot to murder Hillary Gardee was allegedly hatched months before her abduction while she was out shopping with her adopted daughter in Mbombela, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Gardee murder accused moved to maximum-security prison after cellphone found in cell

One of the accused in the Hillary Gardee rape and murder case has been moved to a maximum-security prison after prison officials allegedly found a ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | 'Why my sister?': Hillary Gardee's brother speaks of pain and loss

Twenty-three-year-old Noble Gardee's wide shoulders deflate as he softly addresses the heartbreak he is suffering in the wake of the discovery of his ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  2. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa
  3. Johannesburg man begs SAA to take his R5K — for two months! Consumer Live
  4. Senzo Meyiwa’s killer and the gun that killed him were in the house, says ... South Africa
  5. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux