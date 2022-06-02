×

South Africa

NICD records close to 3,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

02 June 2022 - 21:11 By TimesLIVE
The 2,970 new Covid-19 cases identified on Thursday bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,963,394.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday showed there were 2,970 new Covid-19 cases that had been identified in SA in the previous 24 hours.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,963,394.

The NICD said this increase represents a 11.6% positivity rate.

The national health department reported another 31 deaths, 10 of which occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 deaths are 101,250 to date

The NICD said the new cases are from Gauteng (31%), Western Cape (23%), KwaZulu-Natal (13%), Eastern Cape (10%), Free State and North West (6% each),  Mpumalanga (5%),  Northern  Cape (4%) and Limpopo (2%).

There were 80 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,903 the number of people now in hospitals with Covid-19.

TimesLIVE 

