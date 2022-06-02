×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Promotion for Hawks finance sleuth

02 June 2022 - 13:25 By TimesLIVE
National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya (pictured), said Senaba Mosipi's appointment would help address capacity challenges in the Hawks.
National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya (pictured), said Senaba Mosipi's appointment would help address capacity challenges in the Hawks.
Image: Alaister Russell

A veteran investigator who looked into the Nigerian letter scam, or the 419 fraud, and trained detectives in combating financial crimes has been appointed divisional commissioner of the Hawks.

National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, said Senaba Mosipi's appointment would help address capacity challenges within the Hawks.

Lebeya said soon after he took up the cudgels at the Hawks in 2018 he was on a mission to draw in specialised teams of officers to tackle corruption and organised crime investigations more effectively.

Maj-Gen Mosipi, who is studying towards his master's degree in law, is a former Free State head of the Hawks and member of the Commercial Crime Training Committee. He previously worked at the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Unit, and was commander of commercial crime investigations in Mpumalanga.

He also mentored investigators during the scrutiny of high-profile cases and led a team of corruption investigators in these roles.

The Hawks said notable cases he was involved in include border gate corruption, involvement of police in gold smuggling, and the 419 scam syndicate.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Q&A with Godfrey Lebeya on capacity constraints at the Hawks

The head of the Hawks, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, admitted to parliament last week that the so-called Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has ...
Opinion & Analysis
10 months ago

New police commissioner Gen Sehlahle Masemola seen as a straight shooter

A stern career cop who will stick to the blue line and keep his nose out of politics. That's what those who have worked with Masemola say about him.
News
1 month ago

ID is making good progress on several cases stemming from Zondo probe

They may not be the biggest fish, but the investigating directorate is being kept busy with 11 important cases
News
3 weeks ago

Wanted: finance sleuths to rebuild Hawks arsenal

Newly appointed Hawks commander Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya is on a massive recruitment drive to draw back hundreds of officers to tackle corruption and ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  2. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa
  3. Johannesburg man begs SAA to take his R5K — for two months! Consumer Live
  4. Senzo Meyiwa’s killer and the gun that killed him were in the house, says ... South Africa
  5. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux