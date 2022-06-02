Promotion for Hawks finance sleuth

A veteran investigator who looked into the Nigerian letter scam, or the 419 fraud, and trained detectives in combating financial crimes has been appointed divisional commissioner of the Hawks.

National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, said Senaba Mosipi's appointment would help address capacity challenges within the Hawks.

Lebeya said soon after he took up the cudgels at the Hawks in 2018 he was on a mission to draw in specialised teams of officers to tackle corruption and organised crime investigations more effectively.

Maj-Gen Mosipi, who is studying towards his master's degree in law, is a former Free State head of the Hawks and member of the Commercial Crime Training Committee. He previously worked at the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Unit, and was commander of commercial crime investigations in Mpumalanga.

He also mentored investigators during the scrutiny of high-profile cases and led a team of corruption investigators in these roles.

The Hawks said notable cases he was involved in include border gate corruption, involvement of police in gold smuggling, and the 419 scam syndicate.

TimesLIVE

