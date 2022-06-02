Senzo Meyiwa murder trial — 5 revelations and allegations that have SA talking

The trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa had South Africans repeating calls for justice for the slain former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

The Pretoria high court sat this week for the cross-examination of Sgt Thabo Mosia, who was called to assess the scene after Meyiwa's murder.

Defence advocate Malesela Teffo grilled Mosia on several allegations regarding Meyiwa's murder, including that the star was allegedly shot by his girlfriend and mother of their child, Kelly Khumalo, by mistake.

He said an “eyewitness” would testify to this and alleged that Meyiwa was taken to hospital when he was already dead. This was to conceal evidence of how he had died, he said.

Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo's friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

Here are five allegations made during the trial that has SA talking:

Two dockets for Meyiwa's case

Teffo said there were two dockets and two investigating officers assigned to investigate Meyiwa's murder. He said the officers had different versions of what happened and were both pursuing different suspects. He said this was unprecedented.