South Africa

Viral video of 'racist' granny gets tongues wagging

02 June 2022 - 09:00
A video of an elderly woman in Gauteng is trending on social media after she launched a racist tirade following the alleged theft of her dog. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Taras Tsurka

A video of an elderly woman launching a racist tirade after her dog was allegedly stolen has gone viral on social media. 

In the video, shared by journalist Sihle Mavuso this week, the unidentified woman tells police officers at her home that a black person stole her dog. 

“I hate black, barbaric, people that hurt people. How can you love people if they do that?”

In the background, an officer can be heard asking the woman if she was sure of her claims. The woman responded by saying: “Where will white people go in the night and steal dogs? The white people around here don’t do that.

“It’s mostly black people running around here and stealing and killing dogs. They are dark and you cannot see them in the night. If they’re white you can see them.”

It is unclear when the video was taken.

A request for comment from the police was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

The video comes at the height of protests by many against racism at some institutions. 

Celebrating 25 years since the adoption of SA's constitution, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola called on South Africans to be ambassadors for antiracism.

Speaking at the SA National Conference to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the third World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, Lamola said SA’s current generation must not replicate the discrimination of the past. . 

“We need to be ambassadors of antiracism to the world. Our generation needs to be different in every way. We cannot replicate the discrimination of the past in any way. We have inherited a dysfunctional society but this constitution is ours to prosecute.

“The inherited psyche of racial, gender and sexual orientation prejudice and stereotypes that lead to a breakdown in values, gender-based violence and femicide, inequality of opportunity and widespread poverty, must not be what defines our national identity.”

Previously, Lamola called on parents to “teach their children love” after an alleged racist incident involving white Stellenbosch student Theuns du Toit, who urinated on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana’s laptop, desk and books.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

