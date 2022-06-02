×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

What you said about whether Eswatini and Lesotho should be part of SA

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
02 June 2022 - 14:55
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's comments sparked debate.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's comments sparked debate.
Image: Sunday Times. File photo.

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's suggestion that Eswatini and Lesotho be incorporated into SA.

The two landlocked countries have strong economic and social ties with SA, and Mashaba this week questioned “how, in particular, Lesotho and Swaziland, are not part of SA?”

“It is practically and economically impossible for these countries to survive on their own. The elephant in the room: Will the leaders of these two countries accept a proposal to incorporate?” he said.

His comments were slammed by the newly formed pan-African Kingdoms Council, which called it “ignorant and arrogant”.

The council's Dingizwe Mkhatshwa claimed SA continues to "occupy" Emaswati, Lesotho and Botswana territories, “violating the UN charter without punitive action”.

“To the contrary, it is de jure the SA administration that has to disintegrate to enable de facto historic indigenous sovereign states to be restored,” he said.

Former EFF MP and actor Fana Mokoena also slammed the suggestion, calling instead for greater economic participation and sharing of resources.

“Lesotho fought and won its battles against colonialists differently from how we did it. Instead of arrogantly proposing they be incorporated, because we think we are better, why don’t we rather propose greater economic participation and sharing of resources between us?”

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they thought Eswatini and Lesotho should be part of SA.

At the time of publishing, 52% of readers said they should.

Simpson Maanda said citizens of those nations “have been surviving”.

“There is nothing that will benefit SA if we were to adopt them,” he said.

“If their people want it and our people want it, why not? Just don't pull a Putin and send in our army to force them to be part of us,” added Jacques Coetzer.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Should Lesotho and Swaziland be part of SA? Inside Herman Mashaba and Fana Mokoena’s debate

"It is practically and economically impossible for these countries to survive on their own," Mashaba claimed.
Politics
1 day ago

'It's insulting, arrogant!' — A response to calls for Eswatini & Lesotho to be part of SA

The Pan-African Kingdoms Council has hit back at ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba’s suggestion that Lesotho and Eswatini be incorporated into SA, ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Africa must join efforts to bring peace in Ukraine

We can't simply declare that we are bystanders and aloof from the war; we are collateral victims, and need to act in unity, writes Mike Siluma.
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

PATRICK BULGER | Continental drift: no vaccine for reality as we celebrate Africa Day

Africa’s vaccine flop and the now-defunct OAU’s anniversary are a chance to reflect on how a continent consistently acts as its own worst enemy
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  2. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa
  3. Johannesburg man begs SAA to take his R5K — for two months! Consumer Live
  4. Senzo Meyiwa’s killer and the gun that killed him were in the house, says ... South Africa
  5. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux