South Africa

'Damning evidence' to be heard in bail application of Hillary Gardee's murder accused

Investigating officer to testify in accused's bid to be released on bail

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
03 June 2022 - 07:30
Hillary Gardee, daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, was murdered a month ago. One of her alleged killers, Sipho Mkhatshwa, is applying for bail in the Mbombela magistrate's court.
Hillary Gardee, daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, was murdered a month ago. One of her alleged killers, Sipho Mkhatshwa, is applying for bail in the Mbombela magistrate's court.
Damning evidence is expected to be heard on Friday in the Mbombela magistrate’s court when the investigating officer in the Hillary Gardee murder case takes to the stand.

Sipho Mkhastshwa, who is one of three men accused of murdering Gardee in April, is testifying in his bail application.

He began his testimony on Thursday, claiming he was innocent of all charges.

Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama have been charged with kidnapping, raping and murdering Gardee. They are alleged to have killed Gardee at Lukhele’s lodge in Mbombela.

They face additional charges of conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They are alleged to have planned her murder between January and April.

Gardee’s body was found dumped on a gravel road next to a pine plantation 40km outside Mbombela on May 3, five days after she was kidnapped.  She disappeared as she was returning home after shopping with her adopted three-year-old daughter.

Mkhatshwa, who told the court he was tortured by police into confessing and implicating his co-accused, was grilled for hours on Thursday by prosecutor Ntsika Mpolweni over claims that he made in his affidavit which he filed as part of his bail application.

Mpolweni told Mkhatshwa his statement was full of inaccuracies and that the state had cellphone evidence which placed his cellphone near that of Gardee’s at the time of her disappearance.

Speaking outside court to TimesLIVE, Mpolweni said that the investigating officer was expected to take the stand on Friday to counter claims that Mkhatshwa had made in his bail application.

“There is strong evidence that has been gathered.  That will come out tomorrow [Friday] when the investigating officer tells the court what his investigation has established so far.”

