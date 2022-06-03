Judgment expected in assault case of Malema and Ndlozi
The Randburg magistrate’s court is expected to pass judgment in the assault case of EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Friday.
Malema and Ndlozi are charged with assaulting a police officer, Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018. The incident was captured on CCTV footage. They have pleaded not guilty.
CIC @Julius_S_Malema will appear at the Randburg Magistrates Court for the hearing on the matter of the policeman, who in 2018, tried to deny the President entry into the final resting place of struggle stalwart, our mother, Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. #HandsOffCIC pic.twitter.com/MryG40bKod— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 2, 2022
When the case resumed last month, a final state witness who had been expected to testify failed to arrive in court.
While the state requested a further postponement, the defence argued there have been several postponements already.
The court then ruled that judgment would be handed down at their next appearance.
