South Africa

Judgment expected in assault case of Malema and Ndlozi

03 June 2022 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE
Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after court proceedings on May 6 at the Randburg magistrate's court.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Randburg magistrate’s court is expected to pass judgment in the assault case of EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Friday.

Malema and Ndlozi are charged with assaulting a police officer, Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018. The incident was captured on CCTV footage. They have pleaded not guilty.

When the case resumed last month, a final state witness who had been expected to testify failed to arrive in court.

While the state requested a further postponement, the defence argued there have been several postponements already.

The court then ruled that judgment would be handed down at their next appearance.

TimesLIVE 

