Julius Malema threatens to release Ramaphosa burglary video ‘if all goes well’

Fraser said he had evidence including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names contained in his statement filed with the authorities.

He said the charges he filed include allegedly defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on the president’s property and bribery.

Fraser alleged Ramaphosa concealed the crime from police and the SA Revenue Service.

On Thursday the presidency dismissed the claims. It confirmed money was stolen, but denied any involvement in criminal conduct.

“The presidency can confirm a robbery took place at the president’s farm in Limpopo on or around 9 February 2020 in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen.

“The president was attending an African Union summit in Addis Ababa at the time the incident occurred. On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the police service for investigation,” said spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

