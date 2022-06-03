LISTEN | Child protection week: The importance of psychosocial support for children in SA schools

The lack of psychosocial support in SA schools is one of many challenges faced by children, one that has often been neglected and was worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. This is especially true for schools in marginalised communities.

According to NPO Equal Education’s head of organising, Nontsikelelo Dlulani, one can't divorce addressing other challenges faced by children without addressing psychosocial support. “Psychosocial support is able to groom this child to become a better version of themselves,” says Dlulani.