South Africa

WATCH | Malema, Ndlozi assault trial to go ahead after bid to get it quashed fails

03 June 2022 - 11:52

The Randburg magistrate’s court has dismissed the discharge application brought by EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

They had brought a section 174 application arguing that the state does not have sufficient evidence for a conviction.

The case is set to resume after a short adjournment.

Defence advocate Laurence Hodes SC said Malema and Ndlozi are ready to testify.

Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi consult their legal representative during an adjournment of a previous hearing at the Randburg magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

They are charged with assaulting a police officer, Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.

They have pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

AfriForum has released footage of EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi allegedly assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral. This after the EFF leaders appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on November 20 2019 for assault. Subscribe to MultimediaLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/

