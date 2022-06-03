Police officer 'missed crucial evidence' at Senzo Meyiwa crime scene

A state forensic witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was questioned on Friday about why he did not do gunshot residue tests on the hands of people who were inside the house at the time of the fatal shooting.

The defence was continuing its cross-examination of Sgt Thabo Mosia about the crime scene.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo argued Mosia had missed collecting this “crucial evidence” because Brig Philani Ndlovu had not instructed him to.

Ndlovu was the former head of detectives in Gauteng and one of the first police detectives on the murder scene in Vosloorus.

“I got confused by the fact that I had to call crime scene management to come join me at the crime scene,” said Mosia.

He conceded the evidence should have been lifted immediately after he arrived at the scene.

“I believe so, but even though it had been long after the incident happened, I believe the movement of the people [at the crime scene] would have caused the residue to be eliminated.”

He further conceded this evidence would have helped the court clarify if anyone in the house had fired the shot. “It is true, it would have,” he said.