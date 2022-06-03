POLL | Would you get a tattoo of a loved one who has died?

Bianca Naidoo's tat in honour of her hubby, late rapper and businessman Riky Rick, has sparked a conversation around getting a tattoo of loved ones who have died.

Naidoo took to social media to show off an ink she got of Riky's face

The artist, Bryan Graham du Rand, shared how honoured he was to do the tattoo.

Many people have got a tattoo in a loved one's honour, but some cultures and religions discourage the practice.