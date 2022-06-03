×

South Africa

POLL | Would you get a tattoo of a loved one who has died?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
03 June 2022 - 13:00
Would you get a tat of a loved one who has died?
Image: Werner Hills

Bianca Naidoo's tat in honour of her hubby, late rapper and businessman Riky Rick, has sparked a conversation around getting a tattoo of loved ones who have died.

Naidoo took to social media to show off an ink she got of Riky's face

The artist, Bryan Graham du Rand, shared how honoured he was to do the tattoo.

Many people have got a tattoo in a loved one's honour, but some cultures and religions discourage the practice.

Professor of sociology at York University, Deborah Davidson, told Global News “memorial tattoos help continue bonds with the deceased”.

“Tattoos can be understood as a form of public storytelling. Stories help us make sense and meaning out of things that happened to us.”

When placed in an area easily seen, the tattoo may have an additional meaning.

“People fear their loved one will be forgotten, not by themselves, but by others,” Davidson said.

A study by psychologist Luzelle Naudé from the University of the Free State, reported in Psychology Today, found that participants who got tattoos of loved ones did so to keep their memory alive.

The tattoos have also been used, and sometimes recommended, as a way of coping with grief.

One study found memorial tattoos “play a beneficial role within the grieving process and serve as a positive therapeutic tool”.

It noted five fundamental features: “Permanence, a tool for managing grief, communicative tool, continuing bonds and transformation of self.”

