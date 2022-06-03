×

South Africa

Security officers injured in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

03 June 2022 - 19:44 By TIMESLIVE
The veld was littered with debris after the cash van was blown apart.
The veld was littered with debris after the cash van was blown apart.
Image: ER24

Three security officers were injured during a cash-in-transit heist on Friday afternoon in Benoni, Gauteng.

Paramedics arrived at the scene in Putfontein Road to find a “light motor vehicle ... well alight in the middle of the road while a wrecked cash-in-transit vehicle was on the side of the road”, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The cash van had been blown apart in an explosion.

“Medics assessed three men found walking around the scene and found that they had escaped with minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found,” said Meiring.

The officers were treated and transported to hospital for further medical care.

TimesLIVE

