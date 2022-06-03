Security officers injured in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

Three security officers were injured during a cash-in-transit heist on Friday afternoon in Benoni, Gauteng.

Paramedics arrived at the scene in Putfontein Road to find a “light motor vehicle ... well alight in the middle of the road while a wrecked cash-in-transit vehicle was on the side of the road”, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The cash van had been blown apart in an explosion.

“Medics assessed three men found walking around the scene and found that they had escaped with minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found,” said Meiring.

The officers were treated and transported to hospital for further medical care.

TimesLIVE

