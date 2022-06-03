Sipho Mkhatshwa’s lawyers quit in the middle of his bail bid in Gardee trial

Lawyers for Hillary Gardee murder accused Sipho Mkhatshwa have been recused from the case after telling Mbombela magistrate Eddie Hall on Friday they could not represent their client because of a conflict of interest.

Mkhatshwa was set on Friday to continue his bail application. The bid to be released from custody was brought on Tuesday last week and postponed to Thursday this week.

When court proceedings started on Friday, Mkhatshwa’s attorney Sebastian Bhila told Hall he needed to recuse himself because of a conflict of interest. He declined to divulge the conflict “as it will prejudice my client and myself”.

Mkhatshwa’s advocate, Sifiso Silindza, also asked to recuse himself.

The recusal came in the midst of cross-examination by prosecutor Ntsika Mpolweni.