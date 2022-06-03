×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sipho Mkhatshwa’s lawyers quit in the middle of his bail bid in Gardee trial

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
03 June 2022 - 12:22
Sipho Mkhatshwa, one of the three accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee, has brought a bail application in the Mbombela magistrate’s court.
Sipho Mkhatshwa, one of the three accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee, has brought a bail application in the Mbombela magistrate’s court.
Image: Emile Bosch

Lawyers for Hillary Gardee murder accused Sipho Mkhatshwa have been recused from the case after telling Mbombela magistrate Eddie Hall on Friday they could not represent their client because of a conflict of interest.

Mkhatshwa was set on Friday to continue his bail application. The bid to be released from custody was brought on Tuesday last week and postponed to Thursday this week.

When court proceedings started on Friday, Mkhatshwa’s attorney Sebastian Bhila told Hall he needed to recuse himself because of a conflict of interest. He declined to divulge the conflict “as it will prejudice my client and myself”.

Mkhatshwa’s advocate, Sifiso Silindza, also asked to recuse himself.

The recusal came in the midst of cross-examination by prosecutor Ntsika Mpolweni.

'I was at church & preparing for my wedding' when Hillary Gardee was killed, says murder suspect

Sipho Mkhatshwa, in his bail bid, says he was nowhere near Hillary Gardee when she was kidnapped and murdered.
News
1 day ago

Mkhatshwa said he was unaware of the conflict and had no objection to the recusal when asked by Hall.

Allowing the recusal, Hall told Mkhatshwa he could apply for Legal Aid or obtain his own attorney.

Mkhatshwa responded: “I believe I will be able to find another lawyer.”

IT graduate Gardee was kidnapped on April 29. Her body was found on a gravel road alongside a pine plantation on May 3. Three suspects were arrested. They are Philemon Lukhele, 47, Albert Mduduzi Gama, 52, and Mkhatshwa, 39.

The case was postponed until June 9 for Mkhatshwa to obtain another attorney.

Mkhatshwa was remanded back into custody.

Lukhele and Gama are due to appear alongside him on June 9. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

'Damning evidence' to be heard in bail application of Hillary Gardee's murder accused

Damning evidence is expected to be heard on Friday in the Mbombela magistrate’s court when the investigating officer in the Hillary Gardee murder ...
News
7 hours ago

Cellphone evidence could link at least one of Hillary Gardee's killers to her

In a dramatic turn of events in the Hillary Gardee murder trial, the state says it has cellphone evidence potentially linking at least one of her ...
News
19 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘I drove past where my daughter was held captive and abused’: Godrich Gardee

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee says it's painful knowing that while  searching for his daughter, he drove past the house where she was ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  2. 'Kelly Khumalo shot Senzo Meyiwa by mistake', witness will say: advocate Teffo South Africa
  3. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa
  4. Comair cancels Kulula and British Airways flights, saying it can’t afford to fly South Africa
  5. Man dies after car attacked and set alight in Grassy Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...
Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights