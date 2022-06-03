Table Mountain cableway to shut for five weeks in July and August

Cable car operations at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company will be suspended from July 25 to allow safety maintenance work on its infrastructure.

The shutdown is scheduled until August 28.

“The process this year is extensive and complex, which will require a five-week complete shutdown as the work scheduled for this year cannot be carried out between normal operations,” said MD Wahida Parker.

Emile Streicher, the company's executive manager of technical, said: “The focus for this year will be on the track-ropes which carry most of the weight of the cable cars, along with the brackets from which the cabins are suspended and the hydraulic braking system at the lower station.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.