Trio nabbed with cash and dozens of Sassa cards at KwaZulu-Natal ATM

Two women and a man were arrested on Friday in Umkomaas on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast after being found with 50 Sassa cards, 20 EasyPay cards and R34,000 in cash.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 45, had allegedly transferred R360,000 into a private bank account, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said the trio were arrested for possession of stolen property and more charges were expected to be added.

“On Friday at 8.20am, a security official observed suspicious activity at an ATM in Roseneath, Umkomaas,” she said.

“Two ladies and a man were observed acting suspiciously at the ATM and the official decided to join the queue to monitor them. The suspects were observed with numerous Sassa cards and bank cards that they were using to withdraw cash.”

Gwala said the suspects fled in their vehicle after realising they were being observed.

“Police officers from Umkomaas SAPS were contacted and the vehicle was monitored. The suspects moved to another ATM and the vehicle was spotted in the parking lot.

“The suspects were spotted withdrawing and transferring money at the ATM. As they returned to their vehicle, police were waiting for them.”

The trio are expected to appear in the Scottburgh magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.