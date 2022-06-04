Two die, 64 homeless as fire rages in Cape Town informal settlement
A man and a woman died in a Cape Town informal settlement fire on Saturday which destroyed 15 homes and left 64 people homeless.
City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the alarm was raised at 7.26am about a fire at The Gatjie in Diep River.
“Disaster risk management was on scene to consider relief efforts and assist families with immediate requirements,” said Smith.
Requests for assistance had been sent to the provincial human settlements department.
7:30-ish.This is happening very near #SouthernLineCT in the Diep River area. I can’t go & see. I hoping like crazy it’s not a train. And that it’s not a house. And that no one is hurt.— Prasa Metrofail (@PrasaMustFall) June 4, 2022
Does anybody have any info on this at all?#CapeTown @CapeTownTrains @PRASA_Group @Rail_Safety pic.twitter.com/YhjDyhqHfP
“With the winter cold now settling in, many people turn to open flame fires for warmth,” said Smith.
“With residential and informal settlement fires increasing at a rate of around 10% each year, we implore all residents to exercise extreme caution this winter.
“Never leave an open flame fire unattended and always ensure any fires are made away from surrounding materials that could easily ignite.”
TimesLIVE
