South Africa

13-year-old girl beaten to death in botched 'exorcism' in KwaZulu-Natal

05 June 2022 - 18:40 By TimesLIVE
A 13-year-old girl who was part of a group of five was beaten to death in an exorcism in KwaZulu-Natal.
A 13-year-old girl who was part of a group of five was beaten to death in an exorcism in KwaZulu-Natal.
A 13-year-old girl from KwaNzimakwe in KwaZulu-Natal was beaten to death, allegedly by church members, who were trying to rid 'her of demons'.

The horrific details of her killing were revealed by the office of provincial social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza. 

She was expected to visit the girl's family on Monday.

“Five children were held hostage from the 25th until May 29th 2022 and allegedly beaten up by a local pastor, saying to exorcise them of demons,” said Khoza's office. 

“A 13-year-old girl died as a result of the brutal assault while four other children were freed. It is alleged that those involved in the assaults and torturing of children attempted to conceal the death. It is alleged that church elders tampered with the crime scene, including moving the surviving children to other rooms and they were eventually released to their respective parents,” Khoza's office said. 

Social workers were only informed about the incident on June 2, 2022 when they visited Bheki High School for a child protection awareness programme where the survivors of the assault attended school.

The four children who survived the incident have since been kept at a place of safety and are under the care of social workers. 

