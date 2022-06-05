×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Evacuations carried out after Life Chatsmed Garden Hospital catches fire

05 June 2022 - 08:47 By TIMESLIVE
Flames coming from the Life Chatsmed Gardens Hospital in Chatsworth, south of Durban.
Flames coming from the Life Chatsmed Gardens Hospital in Chatsworth, south of Durban.
Image: Supplied

The Life Chatsmed Garden Hospital in Chatsworth , south of Durban, was gutted by fire in the early hours of Sunday morning, said paramedics. 

Emerg-G-Med said it had responded to the private medical facility along with Netcare 911, Blue Security, eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services and other emergency workers.  

“Reports from the scene are that a fire broke out in one of the wards, leading to an evacuation. No injuries were sustained, however considerable damage was caused by the fire,” said Emer-G-Med. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gauteng government cannot rule out sabotage in recurring hospital fires

The Gauteng health department has not ruled out sabotage being behind fires at public hospitals.
News
5 days ago

Fire engulfs parts of Steve Biko Academic Hospital overnight

A fire at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria in the early hours of Monday morning affected temporary structures.
News
6 days ago

A year after the fire, there’s little progress at Charlotte Maxeke hospital

On top of missed deadlines and debt, it now faces treatment backlogs and mounting staff and equipment crises
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Julius Malema threatens to release Ramaphosa burglary video ‘if all goes well’ South Africa
  2. Gupta-linked company that secured prime Sandton property in cushy deal now ... News
  3. If Fikile keeps track of things, it’ll be full steam ahead for SA’s commuter ... News
  4. Reapplied for the R350 grant? Here's when you could get your money South Africa
  5. EFF threatens national shutdown over fuel prices — what you need to know South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...