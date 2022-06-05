Evacuations carried out after Life Chatsmed Garden Hospital catches fire

The Life Chatsmed Garden Hospital in Chatsworth , south of Durban, was gutted by fire in the early hours of Sunday morning, said paramedics.

Emerg-G-Med said it had responded to the private medical facility along with Netcare 911, Blue Security, eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services and other emergency workers.

“Reports from the scene are that a fire broke out in one of the wards, leading to an evacuation. No injuries were sustained, however considerable damage was caused by the fire,” said Emer-G-Med.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.