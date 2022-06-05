IN PICS | Miss Transgender 2022 says she is sharing her crown with every trans person

The newly crowned Miss Transgender SA will advocate for LGBTQA rights, serve her community and create projects that will benefit the transgender community.

Avania Dollca, 20, was crowned in a pageant held in Newlands East, northwest of Durban, on Saturday night.

She said she was very excited about her win and wanted to share her crown and title with “every queen” that hasn't had an opportunity to walk in her shoes.

“This is for you, girls. I want to try my level best to inspire each and every transgender out there to feel free and to come out for who they are and not to feel bad for [it].”

Dollca said she was six when she realised she was not who society perceived her to be. It was then she started to dress like a girl.