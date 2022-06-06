×

South Africa

23 granted bail in corruption case involving SAPS vehicle repair contracts

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
06 June 2022 - 17:10
A group of 23 people accused of fraud, theft and corruption in connection with police service contracts for vehicle repairs were grated bail of R3,000 each. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday granted R3,000 bail each to 23 people arrested for fraud, theft and corruption in connection with police service contracts for vehicle repairs.

The six contracts allegedly involved highly inflated prices.

They were arrested in Gauteng by police who have been seconded to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate.

The accused, including former police officers, police administration clerks and various business people, are charged with colluding to benefit Paroex Auto and Mechanical Holdings.

The company allegedly misrepresented that its directors or owners had not done business with the state in the 12 months preceding the dates on which each of the six quotations were submitted.

Fraudulent broad-based black economic empowerment certificates were allegedly attached to the bid documents.

False business addresses were also provided and prices were highly inflated.

The former police officers and government employees are accused of allegedly misrepresenting that they convened a resource committee and complied with all the responsibilities imposed on them by the Public Finance Management Act and common law to award the tenders.

The business people charged are Kishene Chetty, Volan Prithiviraj, Kumarasen Prithiviraj and Linda Lubanyana.

The other accused are former Brig Lesetja Mogotlane, Col Lawrence Thahane, Lt-Col Tshepo Mashego, former Lt-Col Veeran Naipal, retired Lt-Col Thurston Stadler, retired Capt Willem Jansen, former Capt Rudolph Smit, former Capt Schalk Coetzee, former Capt Pieter Jacobs, Capt Zelda Botha, former W/O Andre Simpson, retired W/O Famanda Mashele and former W/O Modikwa Tsebenhlane.

The administrative support staff are former senior administration clerks Suzette Spang, Malumisi Mafhoho, Joseph Monyoko, Anna du Preez, Marna Bornman and Lethabo Mamabolo.

The case will return to court on June 29 for the allocation of a regional courtroom. 

TimesLIVE

