‘An irrecoverable part of me is erased for good’ — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi mourns passing of his grandmother

The EFF described Gogo Ndlozi as a “library of wisdom” and a devoted member of the party.

“The entire organisation is at a loss for words about the loss of such a caring, devoted woman of virtue. Gogo Ndlozi was a library of wisdom from which we all drew lessons and guidance in times of uncertainty in the revolution,” the party said.

The late Ndlozi joined the party in 2014 “when it was not fashionable to do so”, said the red berets.

The EFF said the decision was inspired by rampant corruption and high levels of unemployment and poverty.

It said its MP, who appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday, was being subjected to a “frivolous court case” while his grandmother was in her final hours.

“We mourn with our dedicated commissar Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who was being subjected to a frivolous court case sponsored by racists, while his beloved grandmother was in her final hours.”

