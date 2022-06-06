×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Court dismisses application for trial within a trial in Senzo Meyiwa case

06 June 2022 - 16:29
Advocate Malesela Teffo with some of the five accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. File photo.
Advocate Malesela Teffo with some of the five accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The application brought by advocate Malesela Teffo to have a trial within a trial in the murder case of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been dismissed.

Teffo made an application before the Pretoria high court asking that the cross-examination being conducted by advocate Zandile Mshololo, for accused No 5 Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, should be halted and allow for a trial within a trial.

Teffo argued that the accused were wrongfully arrested and should not be the ones sitting in the dock for Meyiwa’s murder.

He is representing four of the five men in the matter.

Teffo further submitted that two of his clients – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi – were assaulted and forced into making confessions, which was a fundamental violation of their constitutional rights.

But judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said Teffo had failed to provide the documentation on time and that his application could only be entertained later when evidence related to the issues he was raising came before the court.

Police officer 'missed crucial evidence' at Senzo Meyiwa crime scene

A state forensic witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was questioned on Friday about why he did not do gunshot residue tests on the hands of ...
News
3 days ago

“The court does not find the basis to make such an order against advocate Mshololo. What Sgt Thabo Mosia [the state’s first witness] is about to testify has nothing to do with those confessions,” Maumela said.

After the ruling, Mshololo began questioning Mosia about his qualifications in the field of forensic investigation.

Mosia told the court that he joined the police in January 2006. He said by the time Meyiwa was killed on October 26 2014, he already had eight years' work experience.

Mosia said he received internal training in forensic investigations in 2008 before being credited as a criminalistics expert in 2013. Mosia later obtained a BTech degree in forensic investigations in 2019.

“How come you say you left the crime scene because it was beyond your capabilities? Based on the training that you had received, you were supposed to continue with the investigations because you were knowledgeable,” Mshololo said.

RECORDED | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The murder trial of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continues in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.
News
6 hours ago

Mosia maintained that he left the scene at singer Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, in the hands of a senior police officer.

Mosia has testified that he arrived on the scene about 20 minutes after midnight. He collected some of the evidence and then called the crime scene management team from the province. He then left the scene and returned the same day.

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli have been charged with Meyiwa’s murder. The five face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and illegal possession of ammunition.

The defence has been poking holes in how Mosia handled evidence when he arrived on the scene. They have argued that some of the evidence Mosia has testified that he did not capture on his arrival, such as the bullet casing found in the kitchen, was actually planted.

The trial continues.

SowetanLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Claims, curse words and Kelly Khumalo

The first state witness in the long-awaited Senzo Meyiwa murder trial fielded sensational allegations this week from advocate Malesela Teffo, who at ...
News
1 day ago

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Advocate says forced confessions were obtained from two of his clients

The advocate defending four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial says he will bring a formal application for a trial within a trial after ...
News
3 days ago

Court hears 'evidence was planted' at Senzo Meyiwa murder scene

A lawyer representing one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial said the evidence collected from the crime scene in 2014 was planted.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm Investigations
  2. Julius Malema threatens to release Ramaphosa burglary video ‘if all goes well’ South Africa
  3. Debris from Russian space rocket seen falling to earth over Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics
  5. EFF threatens national shutdown over fuel prices — what you need to know South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I have never stolen money’: Ramaphosa responds to Fraser’s allegations
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'