Court dismisses application for trial within a trial in Senzo Meyiwa case

The application brought by advocate Malesela Teffo to have a trial within a trial in the murder case of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been dismissed.

Teffo made an application before the Pretoria high court asking that the cross-examination being conducted by advocate Zandile Mshololo, for accused No 5 Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, should be halted and allow for a trial within a trial.

Teffo argued that the accused were wrongfully arrested and should not be the ones sitting in the dock for Meyiwa’s murder.

He is representing four of the five men in the matter.

Teffo further submitted that two of his clients – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi – were assaulted and forced into making confessions, which was a fundamental violation of their constitutional rights.

But judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said Teffo had failed to provide the documentation on time and that his application could only be entertained later when evidence related to the issues he was raising came before the court.