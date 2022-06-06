Court to sentence ‘Crusaders’ leader Harry Knoesen

Harry Knoesen, a member of the “Crusaders” right-wing organisation, is expected to appear at the Middelburg regional court for sentencing on Monday morning.

Knoesen is the fifth accused in the case regarding the contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Matters Act. He and his accomplices planned to carry out terrorist attacks on government institutions and the black population in SA on November 28 2019.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Knoesen formed part of the Crusaders organisation that planned and conspired to overthrow the government and replace it with a government led by the organisation.

“This objective would be achieved by carrying out attacks on military and police installations and on informal settlements occupied by African persons.

“Knoesen has appeared several times in court, which culminate in his sentencing today. The other accused are serving time behind bars following their pleading guilty and sentencing previously.”

TimesLIVE

