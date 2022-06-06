Covid-19 left SA school pupils far behind in maths and language skills

Learning to read, write, count and calculate forms the basis for all other learning in school and beyond. Pupils start to learn these basic skills in the first three years of schooling. Their learning continues throughout their time in school as the content becomes more complex.

In 2020 and 2021, pupils across SA missed at least a quarter of a school year due to Covid-related lockdowns and rotational timetabling. Many lost much more school time.

Given these disruptions, how much learning was lost across the schooling system? The systemic tests carried out by the country’s Western Cape province provided an ideal opportunity to find out. Each year the Western Cape education department tests pupils in mathematics and language at the grade 3, 6 and 9 levels.

A team of researchers from Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town compared pupils' performance on the mathematics and language tests in 2019 with that of 2021 on a range of mathematical and reading and writing competencies.

The study is the largest of its kind in South Africa. It investigated the performance of about 80,000 pupils, aged between nine and 15 years, in each of the three grades, in both poor and rich schools in the Western Cape. The size and range of the sample makes it likely that the results will generally hold for SA as a whole and for pupils in all grades.