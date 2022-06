Do not assume all young people need an education or distress grant, says Thuli Madonsela

According to the latest data, an estimated 370,000 jobs were gained between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

The biggest job gains were in community and social services, manufacturing and trade.

However, despite the 0.8% percentage point decrease, Stats SA said the youth remained vulnerable in the labour market.

The first quarter of 2022 saw the total of unemployed youth aged 15-34 declining by 0.1% (or 5,000) to 4.7-million from quarter four of 2021.

There was a noticeable increase in the number of youth in employment at 5.0%, or 244,000, during the same period.

Data also showed the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal recorded expanded unemployment rates higher than 50%.

The four provinces also had a more than 15% point difference between expanded and official unemployment rates.

“Black women are the most vulnerable, with an unemployment rate of 40.6% in Q1 of 2022. This is 4.1 percentage points higher than the national average for women at 36.4%.

“About 3.8-million (37%) out of 10.2-million young people aged 15-24 were not in employment, education or training (NEET). The overall NEET rate increased by 4.6% in Q1 of 2022 compared to Q1 of 2021,” said Stats SA.

