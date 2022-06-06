Do not assume all young people need an education or distress grant, says Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says SA’s youth needs financial and market support and land instead of education alone.

Madonsela shared her views at the weekend after the release of the latest unemployment statistics.

“If you want to free the potential of young people do not assume they all need an education, distress grant or a job.

“If you disaggregate young people you will realise a significant number only need recognition and business support, mostly regarding finance and markets,” said Madonsela.