×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fire damages classrooms at Gauteng school

06 June 2022 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE
One of the school’s general assistants sounded the alarm. Stock photo
One of the school’s general assistants sounded the alarm. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/ anyvidstudio

Eight classrooms were damaged after a fire broke out at Drommedaris Primary School in Reiger Park, Boksburg, on Sunday.

The Gauteng education department said one of the school’s general assistants sounded the alarm and the local fire brigade managed to douse the blaze.

“Unfortunately, eight foundation phase (grades R to 3) classrooms and the school’s storeroom were damaged,” the department said.

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Johannesburg gets a new blue private fire service

According to data from the Fire Protection Association of SA, a blaze occurs in Johannesburg every six hours.
News
2 hours ago

Evacuations carried out after Life Chatsmed Garden Hospital catches fire

A fire at Life Chatsmed Gardens Hospital broke out in one of the wards.
News
1 day ago

Two die, 64 homeless as fire rages in Cape Town informal settlement

A man and a woman died in a Cape Town informal settlement fire on Saturday which destroyed 15 homes and left 64 people homeless.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm Investigations
  2. Julius Malema threatens to release Ramaphosa burglary video ‘if all goes well’ South Africa
  3. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics
  4. If Fikile keeps track of things, it’ll be full steam ahead for SA’s commuter ... News
  5. EFF threatens national shutdown over fuel prices — what you need to know South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...