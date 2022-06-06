Five seconds later and child's birthday would have ended in tragedy in Centurion restaurant shoot-out

He said the incident could have played out in various ways.

“If we had stood up five seconds earlier, then we would have been at the point when the shooting happened. It was traumatic.”

He said in the chaos, he thought his wife was right behind him but she was actually at the top of the restaurant stairs, having gone back to look for their two middle children.

“She saw there was nobody up there and was coming down when someone said 'duck'. She couldn't see me or the kids, she just heard that someone had died.”

The boys, aged seven and six, were playing outside and when the commotion happened, they ran towards their parents instead of ducking for safety.

“It was shocking for the children, but shocking for anyone — nobody should have to go through that.”

Roets believes the security guard dealt with the scenario “perfectly”.

“From what I know and understand, he saved our lives. The first shots fired killed the leader who was holding a gun. I have no qualms with his actions. He shot and yelled for us to get down.

“Then a shooting happened outside the restaurant — it sounded like someone emptied their cartridge. Those guys were there to rob but ready to kill.”