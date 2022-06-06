Johannesburg gets a new blue private fire service

With scant fire services and a blaze every six hours, living in Johannesburg means residents and businesses face the possibility of losing all to flames.

This risk prompted Discovery Insure to launch their own fire service in the city on Monday.

Their Fire Force is one of a growing number of private firefighting organisations popping up to account for insufficient resources in big cities about the country.

Fire Force is a partnership between Discovery Insure and Advanced Emergency Management Services (Advanced EMS), primarily to Discovery Insure clients across most of the Johannesburg metropolitan area.

Discovery Insure CEO Anton Ossip said though the service was for their clients, they would be able to assist the city in emergencies.

He said Discovery Insure was naturally incentivised to ensure the safety of their about 200,000 clients assets, especially with the risk of fires increasing during winter.

“Immediate assistance makes all the difference when that accident you never said you’d have actually happens. The Fire Force offering is a true manifestation of Discovery’s core purpose of enhancing and protecting lives by keeping our clients and communities safe.

“We are proud to partner with the Advanced EMS team to support individuals and small businesses with a rapid response firefighting service that can help to curtail damage and injury and save lives, especially in a city such as Johannesburg where fires are a real concern.”

The Advanced EMS group is made of constituent companies, including Medi Response, Rural Metro and Fire Ops SA.