South Africa

Lenasia residents call for child protection and provision of early education

06 June 2022 - 07:34
The community of Lenasia has called for the protection of children during and beyond Child Protection Week.
Image: Supplied

The community of Lenasia recently handed over a memorandum at their local police station to demand the protection of children.

In a statement sent to TimesLIVE, Naomi Koatla of the early learning non-profit SmartStart said children need to be shielded from all kinds of abuse during and beyond Child Protection Week.

SA observes Child Protection Week from May 29 to June 5 to raise awareness of children's rights. 

Koatla said the community, including early childhood development practitioners, also called for the provision of early education to equip children for better futures. 

“Where quality early learning programmes do exist, they often provide a safe space for children to spend their time while their parents are at work. In many cases the programmes also ensure children receive at least one meal a day,” said Koatla. 

Organisation head Grace Matlhape said the prevention of abuse and neglect among children is not only society's moral and legal obligation, but also instrumental in improving health and ensuring the safety of children. 

“Early learning and stimulation, either at home or in a quality early learning programme, can address these deficits and ensure the next generation of students is better prepared. Child Protection Week is about making sure children have everything they need to become successful adults, and early learning is an essential aspect of this,” said Matlhape.

