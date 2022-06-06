Robbery suspect killed after gang storms Centurion restaurant

A robbery suspect was fatally shot on Sunday night after a gang attacked a family restaurant in a shopping mall in Centurion, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said four men had attempted to rob the restaurant on Sunday evening.

One of the suspects approached the manager, ordering him at gunpoint to proceed to the office without acting suspicious.

“The security guard noticed this and swiftly reacted, fatally shooting the suspect while the other three fled the scene. The suspect's firearm with a filed off serial number was seized,” said Sello.

Emer-G-Med said its paramedics responded to the scene at about 6.30pm and found a man, about 30 years old, with fatal injuries.

Patron Ernst Roets tweeted he was leaving the restaurant when "an armed gang started to rob the place".

He said "a shooting broke out and one suspect was shot dead."

Police are requesting anyone with information on the robbers to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySaps App. "All information received will be treated with strictest confidence,” said Sello.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.