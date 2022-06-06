×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Robbery suspect killed after gang storms Centurion restaurant

06 June 2022 - 07:34
A suspected robber was shot dead when an attack on a restaurant was foiled. Stock photo.
A suspected robber was shot dead when an attack on a restaurant was foiled. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A robbery suspect was fatally shot on Sunday night after a gang attacked a family restaurant in a shopping mall in Centurion, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said four men had attempted to rob the restaurant on Sunday evening. 

One of the suspects approached the manager, ordering him at gunpoint to proceed to the office without acting suspicious.

“The security guard noticed this and swiftly reacted, fatally shooting the suspect while the other three fled the scene. The suspect's firearm with a filed off serial number was seized,” said Sello.

Emer-G-Med said its paramedics responded to the scene at about 6.30pm and found a man, about 30 years old, with fatal injuries.

Patron Ernst Roets tweeted he was leaving the restaurant when "an armed gang started to rob the place".

He said "a shooting broke out and one suspect was shot dead."

Police are requesting anyone with information on the robbers to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySaps App. "All information received will be treated with strictest confidence,” said Sello.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Dozen of Zimbabweans, mostly illegal, in court after foiled robbery in Benoni

Twelve Zimbabweans who were arrested while allegedly trying to rob a transport company are set to apply for bail in the Benoni magistrate’s court on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Man shot, diesel worth millions stolen in armed robbery at Limpopo depot

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for armed men who robbed a Louis Trichardt  fuel depot, shooting an employee three times.
News
3 weeks ago

Two armed robbery attempts foiled by cops

A gang of 12 armed men is behind bars after police ambushed them during a robbery attempt in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday afternoon.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Employee describes burglary at Ramaphosa's game farm News
  2. Julius Malema threatens to release Ramaphosa burglary video ‘if all goes well’ South Africa
  3. Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? Politics
  4. If Fikile keeps track of things, it’ll be full steam ahead for SA’s commuter ... News
  5. EFF threatens national shutdown over fuel prices — what you need to know South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...