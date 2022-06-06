×

South Africa

'This country will burn if people don’t get jobs'- Inside Gayton McKenzie's plans to tackle unemployment

06 June 2022 - 13:16
Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie says politicians should be enablers of progress. File photos.
Image: MASI LOSI

Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie has lamented the high poverty and unemployment levels in SA after interacting with people he said have not had jobs for more than 30 years.

He called on politicians to be enablers of progress in their communities and to prioritise job creation. He said he will be exemplary in his district. 

“The reality of our people in SA is dire. We can’t forever complain. Let’s all do our part and politicians should be enablers of progress. I will lead from the Central Karoo,” he tweeted on Sunday.  

The leader of the Patriotic Alliance said SA can’t afford "nice to have things" like the controversial R22m monumental flag proposed by the department of arts and culture.

McKenzie cautioned that ignoring the plight of the poor could lead to unrest. 

“We should cancel all projects that don’t create jobs. We can start more than one factory with R22m instead of a flag. Job creation should be number one. Nice to have things can be done later. This country will burn if people don’t get jobs,” he warned. 

Here's his plan to tackle unemployment:

Remove red tape

McKenzie, who was elected mayor in April, announced that Central Karoo is “open for business” and promised to remove red tape to allow small investors to start and grow businesses in the district.

Open factories

He announced an ambitious deadline of two weeks in which he will open six factories. 

Use natural resources to become the 'next Dubai'.

Fixing infrastructure and turning to solar energy

Encourage farming

