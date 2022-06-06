'This country will burn if people don’t get jobs'- Inside Gayton McKenzie's plans to tackle unemployment

Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie has lamented the high poverty and unemployment levels in SA after interacting with people he said have not had jobs for more than 30 years.

He called on politicians to be enablers of progress in their communities and to prioritise job creation. He said he will be exemplary in his district.

“The reality of our people in SA is dire. We can’t forever complain. Let’s all do our part and politicians should be enablers of progress. I will lead from the Central Karoo,” he tweeted on Sunday.