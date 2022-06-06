'This country will burn if people don’t get jobs'- Inside Gayton McKenzie's plans to tackle unemployment
Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie has lamented the high poverty and unemployment levels in SA after interacting with people he said have not had jobs for more than 30 years.
He called on politicians to be enablers of progress in their communities and to prioritise job creation. He said he will be exemplary in his district.
“The reality of our people in SA is dire. We can’t forever complain. Let’s all do our part and politicians should be enablers of progress. I will lead from the Central Karoo,” he tweeted on Sunday.
I have met people who never had a job for 30 years, they are now 50-60 years old. The reality of our people in SA is dire, we can’t forever complain, let’s all do our part and politicians should be enablers of progress. I will lead from the Central Karoo.— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 5, 2022
The leader of the Patriotic Alliance said SA can’t afford "nice to have things" like the controversial R22m monumental flag proposed by the department of arts and culture.
McKenzie cautioned that ignoring the plight of the poor could lead to unrest.
“We should cancel all projects that don’t create jobs. We can start more than one factory with R22m instead of a flag. Job creation should be number one. Nice to have things can be done later. This country will burn if people don’t get jobs,” he warned.
Here's his plan to tackle unemployment:
Remove red tape
McKenzie, who was elected mayor in April, announced that Central Karoo is “open for business” and promised to remove red tape to allow small investors to start and grow businesses in the district.
I wanna invite all entrepreneurs to the Central Karoo, we will remove any red tape or someone asking you for a bribe before you can do business, we are going to build very special projects and implement special ideas from all kind of entrepreneurs.— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 5, 2022
Open factories
He announced an ambitious deadline of two weeks in which he will open six factories.
We will open six factories in the next two weeks, we put dates to all our promises, I wanna invite all business people to the Central Karoo, come help us and make money in the process. Central Karoo is open for business.— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 5, 2022
Use natural resources to become the 'next Dubai'.
We have great plans to turn the Central Karoo into the next Dubai through its abundance of uranium, gas, sun and wind. We dare not implement above plans without dealing with current challenges facing the people, the basic needs of people should always come before lofty plans.— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 5, 2022
Fixing infrastructure and turning to solar energy
We have 6 factories in construction, first of fifteen solar farms starting tomorrow, fixing all potholes, swimming pools and bucket toilets and zero government money, we encourage entrepreneurship and philanthropy. The municipality is bankrupt with no money. https://t.co/XJYLMg6s3I— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 5, 2022
The first panels installed today at 11:15am, the Central Karoo energy program is now real. This is a big deal and lots of jobs is being created. pic.twitter.com/ax6vPxaMl6— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 6, 2022
Encourage farming
Pls come to the Central Karoo on Wednesday, we can have dinner and discuss your plans @OnsBaizaNie pls arrange https://t.co/hKWPLcwhdf— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) June 5, 2022
