South Africa

Two suspects arrested for ‘trying bribe’ to see child rape case withdrawn

06 June 2022 - 08:27
Two suspects allegedly tried to bribe a community activist to persuade the parents of a rape victim to drop the charges.
Image: Supplied

Two suspects who allegedly tried to bribe a community activist to persuade the parents of a 10-year-old child who was raped to drop the charges will appear in the Phalaborwa magistrate's court on Monday.

The two suspects, aged 30 and 40, were arrested on Friday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects, both foreign nationals, reportedly tried to bribe a local community activist in Namakgale, outside Phalaborwa, to influence the parents of a 10-year-old child who was allegedly raped by their Bangladeshi friend to drop the charges.

“The 10-year-old child went to the suspect’s shop in Namakgale on May 8 at about 11am to buy an airtime voucher. Instead of serving her, the suspect locked the door and raped the child inside. He then let her go,” he said.

He said the rape was reported and the suspect was arrested at his shop on the same day. The case against the accused was postponed to June 20 for further police investigation.

Mojapelo said the two suspects allegedly offered to pay the activist to use of his influence to convince the parents to withdraw the charges against their countryman.

“After paying a portion of the money, members of the provincial anti-corruption unit pounced on the two suspects and arrested them,” he said

Rapist who lured victims with promise of free tattoo inkings is jailed

The high court in Polokwane sentenced 21-year-old rapist Mehlodi Robert Baloyi to two life terms on Wednesday.
News
4 days ago

R8 to watch porn and a lifetime of trauma: Uncle jailed for raping child, 11

An 11-year-old child was made to watch a pornographic video and raped by her uncle — and now he must pay for the heinous crime.
News
2 weeks ago

Rapist gouges out his teenage victim’s eyes

A 15-year-old Eastern Cape girl was dragged into a forest, raped and had her eyes gouged out by her assailant before he left her for dead on Good ...
News
1 month ago
