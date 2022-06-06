×

South Africa

Usually get your medicine at a clinic? Now you can collect it from a post office

06 June 2022 - 07:36
Government clinic patients can now collect their chronic medication from their local post office. File photo.
Image: SA Post Office/Twitter

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has announced an initiative which will allow government clinic patients to receive their chronic medication at its branches instead of collecting it from clinics.

The collection service is available at 342 post offices in all provinces except the Western Cape.

When can I collect my medication? 

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said the service is aimed at patients who live or work closer to a post office than a government clinic. 

“Post offices are open until 5pm on week days and on Saturday mornings, allowing longer hours for collecting medication,” he said. 

According to Sapo, queues at its outlets have reduced since collection of R350 social relief of distress grants were moved to supermarkets. 

“Medication can be collected very quickly and stress-free,” said Kruger. 

Should I wait for confirmation before collecting my medication?

Kruger said patients of government clinics who want to collect their medication from their local post office should arrange it with their clinic. 

“The department of health sends the patient an SMS when the medication is ready for collection. Patients have 14 days to collect before the medication is returned to the department,” he said. 

More changes coming at Sapo

In the SA Post Office Amendment Bill draft, Sapo said it intends to expand its services beyond delivering parcels. 

It plans to provide e-commerce, financial services, government services, agency services, logistics, retail, authentication services and warehousing services.

“The amendment allows the Sapo to differentiate its service offerings at different post offices and service points based on the needs assessment for a particular area. This is also to ensure the effective and efficient use and enhancement of services offerings by Sapo to communities,” reads the bill. 

