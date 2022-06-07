×

South Africa

Above-normal rainfall for KZN this winter, weather service warns

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
07 June 2022 - 17:07
According to the SA Weather Service’s seasonal climate watch issued on May 31, notably above-normal rainfall is expected over parts of KZN throughout winter. Stock photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

According to the SA Weather Service’s seasonal climate watch issued on May 31, below-normal rainfall is forecast for the southwestern half of the country and notably above-normal rainfall over parts of KwaZulu-Natal throughout the winter season.

This comes as heavy rains have already led to flooding, property destruction and fatalities in the coastal province.

Large parts of the country are reporting reasonable to good conditions in terms of crops, veld and livestock, though flooding has resulted in damage in some areas.

In its climate advisory for the 2022 winter season, the agriculture, land reform and rural development department said on Tuesday that parts of the Northern Cape, the Western Cape and the Sarah Baartman district of the Eastern Cape continue to experience dry conditions.

The department said the average level of major dams has increased in most provinces after the summer rains.

It said both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be above normal for most of the country.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (Fews Net) reported the start of the main harvest is improving food availability and access across much of the Southern African Development Community region.

Fews Net, a provider of early warning and analysis on food insecurity, said improvements in food security have been observed in northern Malawi, northern surplus-producing areas of Zimbabwe, non-conflict-affected northern areas of Mozambique, northern and central Madagascar and northern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Fews Net reported that macroeconomic challenges and inflation drive increases in food and fuel prices, predominately in the DRC, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

In these countries, the minimum expenditure baskets are increasing and causing food access challenges, mainly for low-income households in urban areas and poor households in rural areas.

The situation has been worsened by the disruption of global supply chains brought on by the Ukraine crisis.

TimesLIVE

