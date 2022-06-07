Above-normal rainfall for KZN this winter, weather service warns

According to the SA Weather Service’s seasonal climate watch issued on May 31, below-normal rainfall is forecast for the southwestern half of the country and notably above-normal rainfall over parts of KwaZulu-Natal throughout the winter season.

This comes as heavy rains have already led to flooding, property destruction and fatalities in the coastal province.

Large parts of the country are reporting reasonable to good conditions in terms of crops, veld and livestock, though flooding has resulted in damage in some areas.

In its climate advisory for the 2022 winter season, the agriculture, land reform and rural development department said on Tuesday that parts of the Northern Cape, the Western Cape and the Sarah Baartman district of the Eastern Cape continue to experience dry conditions.

The department said the average level of major dams has increased in most provinces after the summer rains.