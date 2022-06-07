Fewer people will qualify for the R350 grant going forward — see if you do

The social development department says applicants who receive R350 a month or more in financial support from a family member or elsewhere will be disqualified from the social relief of distress (SRD) grant in the next cycle, as it aims to prioritise those who need it most.

Payments for the new cycle of the R350 grant will be made from mid-June to beneficiaries who reapplied.

The new cycle is from April after the grant was moved to the Social Assistance Act following the end of the national state of disaster.

How much has been budgeted?

Addressing parliament’s portfolio committee for social development, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said R44bn has been set aside to pay qualifying beneficiaries.

She said the budget will provide a monthly R350 to only 10.5-million people until the end of March next year.

This is despite the department's data showing 13.4-million people in SA have no income and 18.3-million people were below the food poverty line.

“Aspects of the regulations had to be strengthened to strengthen our fraud prevention and deter those who are not the intended beneficiaries to access this grant,” said Zulu.

“The department will thus be providing the R350 grant to less people in the third iteration than what it did in the second iteration,” she added.