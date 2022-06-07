Geordin Hill-Lewis defends Western Cape government on rising crime levels

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has hit back at police minister Bheki Cele for his failure to improve policing in the Western Cape, and is calling for him to step down from his position.

Hill-Lewis blamed the minister for rising crime levels in the province, saying he has repeatedly failed at his job and ensuring the safety of residents.

He said the Western Cape government has been employing additional police in addition to “making up for ongoing police resource shortages in our region”.

The mayor said because of these efforts, police have been enabled to triple the number of arrests in recent years.

Hill-Lewis was responding to Cele’s quarterly crime stats report released on Friday.