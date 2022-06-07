Police seize stolen copper worth R15m in City Deep, two men arrested

The Gauteng police highway patrol unit recovered stolen copper worth about R15m and arrested two men in City Deep on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said members of the unit acted on information about a hijacked trailer offloading stolen copper in a storage facility in City Deep.

“Upon arrival at the venue, members found the copper, a truck and trailer, all suspected to be stolen.

“Two male suspects, aged 32 and 38, were arrested and will appear before a magistrate’s court soon on charges of possession of suspected stolen property,” Sello said.

She said Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela welcomed the arrest.

“Essential infrastructure-related crimes are a priority for police in Gauteng as they impact negatively on the economy and service delivery.

“To ensure continuous successes, the province has established a multidisciplinary task team which includes all law enforcement agencies, state-owned entities and other industry stakeholders to ensure resources and expertise are brought together with the purpose of curbing these crimes,” Mawela said.

