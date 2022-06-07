South Africans reportedly not allowed to board Ryanair for failing this Afrikaans test — How would you do?

Many are up in arms after Irish airline Ryanair made SA passport holders travelling to and from London answer an Afrikaans general knowledge quiz before boarding their flights.

South Africans travellers were made to fill in a questionnaire in Afrikaans to prove their citizenship.

Speaking to News24, Ryanair said it had a responsibility to “ensure that passengers are correctly documented for travel to their destination”, in terms of section 40 of the UK Immigration and Asylum Act 1999.

“Due to the recent increase in passengers attempting to travel on fraudulent SA passports, our handling agents may request passengers travelling on an SA passport, and who are flagged during procedural security profiling, to complete a simple questionnaire, as an additional safety assessment to confirm whether they are correctly documented before travel,” it said.

“As language proficiency is the least intrusive further safety assessment method, this questionnaire is conducted through Afrikaans, one of SA’s most prevalent official languages.”

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele told Jacaranda FM the department was looking into the claims.

“We are aware as learnt from the media. We are investigating the matter through speaking to our UK counterparts,” said Ngqengelele.

He said the department will consider a report into the incident before further addressing the matter.

“We hope to be able to say much when we have the report.”

The UK embassy in SA also responded to the claims, saying the quiz was not one of the UK government requirements for entry into the country.