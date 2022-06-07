×

South Africa

WATCH | CCTV footage purports to show burglary at Ramaphosa's house

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
07 June 2022 - 13:14 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

In a shocking moment before the EFF's press conference on Tuesday, a CCTV video was shown purporting to be of the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala home in Limpopo.

The video shows two men sneaking around a house, moving the cameras as they navigate their way towards the entrance. The men are then seen searching inside the home.

Ramaphosa said he was attending an AU summit in Addis Ababa at the time.

The video was allegedly part of evidence handed over to police on June 1 by former security boss Arthur Fraser.

Fraser alleged Ramaphosa never reported the crime, that the suspects were tortured and paid off not to talk about it.

However, some believe Fraser is lashing back after being implicated in the state capture inquiry report released by inquiry chair chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing. He confirmed money was stolen, but denied involvement in any criminal conduct regarding the incident.

TimesLIVE

